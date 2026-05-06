Apple’s long-overdue AI upgrades are expected to arrive with the next iteration of its operating systems later this year. Aside from enlisting Google’s Gemini to power the new and improved Siri, the bitten fruit brand may be opening its doors to more rival AI models. According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company may allow users to choose their preferred AI model to handle Apple Intelligence features in iOS 27.

Citing anonymous sources “with knowledge of the matter”, the report claimed that this change will arrive this fall for not only iOS 27, but also iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. Apparently, this capability is called “Extensions” and will be accessible through the Settings app. Through the feature, users will be able to leverage third-party AI models for tasks like generating text and images.

It is worth noting that there may be limits to which models can do this. As per the report, AI model providers must opt in by adding compatibility through their App Store applications. So far, Apple has been testing integrations with both Google and Anthropic. So at the very least, users may be getting Gemini and Claude as options at launch.

Of course, this probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Apple previously brought ChatGPT into the fold with iOS 18.2. Beyond that, company CEO Tim Cook has declared the tech giant’s intention to “integrate with more people over time”. It seems that Apple is already putting these plans into motion. In theory, the move should help the brand catch up to its rivals to some extent.

That said, Apple has yet to confirm or deny the existence of this “Extensions” capability. Should the report prove accurate, the company may unveil the feature during this year’s WWDC. The event will kick off on 9 June 2026 local time, and the brand has already revealed that it will be announcing some AI-related updates.

(Source: Bloomberg via Reuters)