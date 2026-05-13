Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will stop broadcasting its television channels on the platform operated by Astro this July, ending a collaboration that has lasted for almost three decades. According to a report by the New Straits Times, the national broadcaster confirmed the move through a circular dated 11 May.

In the circular, RTM said both parties had faced difficulties in reaching a pricing agreement and finalising a contract that suited their respective needs and financial capabilities. As a result, the broadcaster decided to terminate the carriage of its channels on Astro’s satellite and over-the-top (OTT) platforms effective 1 July 2026.

The affected channels include TV1-HD, TV2-HD, and Okey. RTM stated that the increasing cost of channel rentals had become a growing financial burden, making it difficult to justify continuing the arrangement. “As the channel rental costs continue to increase and RTM’s financial burden in leasing these channels becomes heavier, it is more appropriate for us to terminate the service so as not to be burdened by costs that are difficult to control,” the broadcaster said in the circular.

Nearly Three Decades Of Collaboration

RTM and Astro first began collaborating in 1996 through the distribution of TV1 and TV2 on the pay-TV platform. The partnership later expanded in 2009 with the inclusion of Okey, which was previously known as Muzik Aktif and TVi.

According to RTM, the collaboration also extended beyond channel distribution and included several joint production ventures over the years. The broadcaster added that these efforts had positively benefited audiences from both parties.

RTM Still Available Elsewhere

The move will affect viewers who rely primarily on Astro to access RTM channels, especially households without a digital UHF antenna for terrestrial television reception. While the channels will disappear from Astro’s platform, RTM content will still remain accessible through several alternative platforms, which we’ve listed below:

RTM Klik: RTM Klik remains the broadcaster’s official OTT platform and mobile app that’s available via Android and iOS . Users can stream all RTM television channels, listen to radio stations, and watch live special events directly through the service.

Unifi TV: Unifi TV continues to serve as RTM’s official pay-TV partner and still carries several premium RTM broadcasts and channels.

MYTV Broadcasting: MYTV provides free-to-air digital television coverage nationwide through terrestrial transmission. Viewers with compatible digital TV sets or decoders can still access standard RTM channels through the platform.

RTM Digital Platforms: RTM also publishes news clips, live streams, and catch-up content through the Berita RTM portal and its official YouTube channel, giving viewers another way to follow news and selected programming online.

A Notable Development Amid Recent Happenings

This development came at an interesting time, especially following the recent announcement that RTM and Unifi TV were officially named Malaysia’s broadcasters for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Under the arrangement, all 104 matches will air live on Unifi TV, while RTM is set to broadcast most matches either live or on a delayed basis across free-to-air television and its digital platforms.

The announcement also marked the first time in two decades that Astro missed out on securing local World Cup broadcast rights. Shortly after, Astro confirmed that it is in talks with rights holders in an effort to carry matches from the tournament, despite its unsuccessful bid for the main broadcasting rights package.

(Source: New Straits Times)