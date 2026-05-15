Astro has introduced a new promotional offer for its Astro One bundles, giving both new and existing customers lower monthly pricing for its entertainment and sports packages. The campaign runs from 1 May until 31 July 2026.

Under the promotion, customers who subscribe to the Entertainment Pack can enjoy a reduced monthly fee of RM74.90, down from the usual RM87.67. Meanwhile, the Sports Pack is now offered at RM94.90 per month, compared to its standard RM137.67 pricing. Note that all prices mentioned exclude SST.

Both packages also include Netflix Basic as part of the bundle, alongside complimentary access to Astro’s newly introduced Blockbuster Pack for 24 months at no extra cost. Subscribers will also get access to Astro GO, which supports streaming on up to two devices simultaneously.

The newly launched Blockbuster Pack introduces four additional channels to the lineup. These include Astro Showtime on Channel 411, Astro FAM Time on Channel 412, Rock Action on Channel 414, and Rock X Stream on Channel 415.

The company says the promotion is open to both new and existing customers who either subscribe to or upgrade to the Entertainment or Sports packs during the campaign period. New customers who take up the offer will be tied to a 24-month contract, while eligible existing subscribers can also enjoy the deal subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Customers opting for Astro’s Plug & Play installation method will not be charged any installation fee, though standard installation carries a RM50 charge. According to the company, customers can sign up for the promotion through Astro Authorised Experience Partners, Premium Kiosks, Mobile Booths, and all official sales channels.

Separately, the company is also currently running an ongoing promo for its Astro One Epic Pack, which has been extended to end on 31 July 2026. This campaign is offering the aforementioned pack at only RM159.99 per month, down from its original retail price of RM199.99.

To recap, the Epic Pack includes access to more than 140 channels alongside streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, iQIYI, beIN Sports Connect, Sun Nxt, and Astro GO. Astro is also offering its selected Fibre broadband plans as part of the campaign, including a 500Mbps package priced from RM90 monthly for eligible customers.

(Source: Astro press release)