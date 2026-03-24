Apple has announced the date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This year, the event will begin on 8 June 2026. Taking the time difference into account, it will be 9 June for us. As per the tech giant’s announcement, the conference will run until 12 June.

Like the previous years, Apple will kick off the event with a keynote on the first day. This will be livestreamed online via its website, YouTube channel, as well as the Apple Developer app. At the moment, the brand has not specified a time for the broadcast, but given its track record, the keynote will likely begin at 1am local time.

As to what one may expect at the event, the company has yet to disclose details. For now, it says that it will showcase “incredible updates” for its platforms. Among these are AI advancements, as well as new software and developer tools.

Of course, the former likely refers to the long-overdue Siri revamp. At this point, it is no secret that Apple has been struggling to deliver the upgrades, which it initially announced at WWDC 2024. Following multiple delays, the company has enlisted Google’s help to power the overhauled assistant.

Aside from the AI-driven Siri, Apple is expected to unveil the new versions of its operating systems. These include iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27, as well as watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

Given that last year’s announcement saw the introduction of the Liquid Glass visual update, the upcoming versions are unlikely to include any drastic changes. Previous reports indicate that Apple will focus on stability improvements and bug fixes, with more Apple Intelligence features to go with the Siri upgrade.

That said, these are still rumours at this point, so do take this information with a grain of salt. We will have to wait until June to see what the company has in store.

(Source: Apple press release)