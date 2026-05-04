The Home Ministry has confirmed that the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) will be fully implemented in September 2026, alongside the introduction of enhanced MyKad security features scheduled for June. The initiative forms part of the ministry’s effort to modernise the country’s national identity framework and improve service delivery across immigration and registration systems.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the rollout marks a key milestone in streamlining identity management while ensuring smoother and more orderly movement of people. He added that the upcoming changes would include new identity cards and passports equipped with updated security features designed to address evolving threats and current operational needs. As you may recall, both of these were announced by the minister in January this year.

MyNIISe Ready For Upcoming Launch

Speaking at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly today on 4 May 2026, Saifuddin said both the National Registration Department and Immigration Department are prepared for the transition. He expressed confidence that the rollout would proceed smoothly, noting that the introduction of new, more secure documents has been a long-term goal for the ministry.

The minister also highlighted that MyNIISe has already met key prerequisites ahead of its launch, including enabling the submission of citizenship application data following amendments to the Federal Constitution. This development is part of ongoing efforts to enhance system capabilities while ensuring compliance with updated legal frameworks.

A Replacement For MyIMMs

Previously, the Home Ministry confirmed that MyNIISe would replace the long-running Malaysian Immigration Integrated Management System (MyIMMs), which has been in use for over two decades. According to Saifuddin, the legacy system is no longer sufficient to handle modern security challenges, increasing passenger volumes, and the growing need for integrated data systems.

As part of the transition, interim solutions such as MyBorderPass have been deployed at selected entry points. These systems are currently operating alongside existing infrastructure to support a phased migration toward MyNIISe, ensuring continuity while upgrades and data migration efforts are completed.

The ministry has also been working on backend improvements to strengthen data security and system efficiency. These upgrades are intended to deliver a more stable and user-friendly experience for the public once the new system is fully operational.

Border Security Remains Central

Saifuddin reiterated that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns related to identity management, while improving overall efficiency. He added that the reforms are nearing completion, with tangible benefits expected to be felt once implementation is finalised.

At the same time, the minister stressed that border security remains a top priority. He said the government would not compromise on maintaining a high level of immigration control, particularly in light of increasing cross-border movement and global security risks. Saifuddin added that safeguarding national borders is a key performance indicator for the ministry this year.

(Source: Bernama)