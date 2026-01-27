The Malaysian Immigration Department has issued an official statement to address public confusion surrounding MyBorderPass, MyNIISe and MyDigital ID, particularly over their use for immigration clearance at QR code automatic gates. The clarification comes amid concerns over why multiple applications appear to offer similar functions within the immigration and government services ecosystem.

According to the department, the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) is designed as a single, unified platform that will eventually consolidate all Malaysian immigration-related affairs and services into one application. It forms part of the department’s wider transformation initiative under the NIISe project, which aims to modernise and gradually replace existing legacy systems without disrupting current operations. For now, supported locations only include the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) checkpoints along the Malaysia–Singapore border, though its use is not mandatory.

MyBorderPass, on the other hand, serves a different purpose and is positioned as an interim solution. Introduced in 2024, the application functions as a proof of concept to help reduce congestion at major entry points and is currently deployed as a temporary measure while MyNIISe’s development and system integration remain ongoing. The newer system is expected to eventually replace MyBorderPass once it is fully rolled out.

The department also addressed confusion surrounding MyDigital ID, stressing that it is not intended for immigration clearance. Instead, MyDigital ID operates as a national digital identity platform that provides a single sign-on mechanism and user verification layer across government services, including access to MyNIISe, but does not replace immigration systems or processes.

Quick Breakdown:

MyNIISe: Future all-in-one immigration platform that will consolidate Malaysian immigration services.

MyBorderPass: Temporary app introduced in 2024 to reduce congestion at entry points while MyNIISe is being developed.

MyDigital ID: National digital ID and single sign-on system for government apps, not used for immigration clearance.

In response to claims of duplication, the Immigration Department emphasised that each application serves a distinct role within a phased transition strategy. It explained that the current multi-app setup is necessary to ensure border operations continue to run smoothly while MyNIISe is being fully implemented.

Looking ahead, the department added that it will continue enhancing its services. This includes the adoption of artificial intelligence, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and delivering a smoother experience at the country’s entry points.

(Source: Malaysian Immigration Department [1] [2])