Not too long ago, it was announced that the government will begin issuing a new version of the national identity card later this year. As it turns out, the MyKad won’t be alone in getting a makeover, as a refresh is also coming for the Malaysian passport.

According to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department will introduce the new iterations of the two documents by the second quarter or early third quarter of 2026.

Not just a new look

The minister explained that this replacement is not being done arbitrarily. Rather, it is security responsibility that must be carried out after a certain period. Like the MyKad, the updated passport will come with enhanced security features. This is to further strengthen its reliability and integrity.

As it stands, the Malaysian passport ranks among the world’s most trusted, according to the minister. This is thanks to its existing security features, which have been proven. However, a refresh is needed to keep both the MyKad and passport up to date and prevent forgery.

While Saifuddin did not reveal any details on these features, he noted that user specifications for the documents have already been developed and certified. This process involves both the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department.

What you need to know

As in the case with the next generation MyKad, Malaysians should not rush to upgrade their current passports. Saifuddin assured that the existing documents will remain valid until they expire. Only then will a replacement be necessary.

Moreover, the minister explained that further details will be revealed “in due course”. This includes information like the implementation schedule and the updated features, among other announcements. He also added that the ministry will inform the public about six months in advance to prevent people from panicking.

