As the transition to the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) continues, the Home Ministry has announced that it is expanding the use of MyNIISe QR codes at key international gateways. This integration will take place in phases beginning from 1 March 2026.

In a statement, the ministry disclosed that the MyNIISe QR code system will be installed at 46 pedestrian e-gates at five major airports. These include KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, Bayan Lepas International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport.

A more streamlined system

This rollout is one step in the integration of MyNIISe with existing platforms, such as MyBorderPass. Ultimately, MyNIISe will be replacing the current Malaysian Immigration Integrated Management System (MyIMMs). This system, which has been in use for over two decades, has been deemed outdated and inadequate.

In contrast, MyNIISe is meant to keep up with the increasingly complex and dynamic modern security challenges. Furthermore, it aims to reduce repetitive processes by consolidating all travel data within a single ecosystem. With the new platform, the Home Ministry promises a seamless, user-friendly, and secure travel experience.

What you need to know

Under this new system, travellers will be required to scan a MyNIISe QR code to pass through the immigration gates. Malaysian citizens currently using MyNIISe can continue relying on existing login methods until 28 February 2026. After that, the app will fully transition to using MyDigital ID.

With this in mind however, travellers will still have the option to use other methods, including the MyBorderPass app. Other ways include passport scanning at e-gates, as well as manual immigration counters. This is to ensure smooth movement at the national entry points.

Of course, while the end goal is to create a single unified system, the current transition phase involves multiple apps. To help reduce confusion, the Malaysian Immigration Department recently issued a statement explaining the distinctions. Essentially, MyBorderPass serves as a temporary measure while MyNIISe is in development.

