The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) says it is working to minimise disruptions during the transition to the new National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), which is currently in its final phase of implementation. Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said the migration process from the decades-old system to the new platform will inevitably involve a transition and integration phase that could still result in occasional glitches.

Saifuddin noted that the government acknowledges the weaknesses of the current immigration system, particularly following repeated disruptions at major entry points. According to The Star, a nationwide disruption on 22 April caused severe congestion and stranded thousands of travellers.

“I cannot guarantee that disruptions will not occur because this is the old system that we have inherited for so long,” Saifuddin said during a press conference after visiting the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at BSI and the Bukit Chagar Station for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project earlier today. “That is why we are opening a new chapter now with the new system and we hope this will be a game changer to solve the congestion problem mentioned earlier.”

The Home Minister also said the ministry has instructed the vendor behind MyNIISe to adopt a “pre-mortem” approach in anticipating technical issues ahead of the RTS Link’s launch. Instead of only conducting post-incident analysis, vendors are now expected to proactively identify potential failure points and prepare mitigation plans in advance.

“The fact that we chose to implement this new system means we acknowledge the need to improve the existing one so that disruptions we are already familiar with become a thing of the past,” he said.

In case you missed it, MyNIISe is scheduled for full implementation at the country’s entry points in September. The system will support immigration clearance through facial recognition, QR code scanning, and conventional passport verification. Saifuddin added that KDN has held a series of meetings with vendors responsible for developing, maintaining, and supplying infrastructure for the system to ensure the rollout proceeds as smoothly as possible.

(Source: Bernama)