The National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) will integrate the functions and operational findings of MyBorderPass once it becomes fully operational, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. He said the existing app will not be rendered redundant, as its role as a proof-of-concept system has provided valuable input that will be integrated into the upcoming system.

Speaking at a media luncheon earlier today, Saifuddin said MyNIISe will be rolled out in phases at the country’s entry points beginning early in the second quarter of this year. He stressed that the priority is to ensure a smooth transition that does not compromise traveller comfort or disrupt immigration operations.

The Home Minister said the approach is guided by mobility data, noting that 75% of every 100 tourists entering Malaysia pass through KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, as well as the Johor Causeway. “Our focus is not merely on speed, but on an orderly system transition that does not disrupt the travel experience,” he said.

Phasing Out MyIMMs

MyNIISe is set to replace the Malaysian Immigration Integrated Management System (MyIMMs), which has been in use for more than two decades. Saifuddin said the existing system is no longer sufficient to address today’s security challenges, rising passenger volumes, and the need for modern data integration.

He added that MyBorderPass, along with other interim entry-point systems, was introduced to support operations while MyNIISe was still under development. These systems are currently running concurrently at certain entry points as part of a managed transition phase.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Immigration Department has recently clarified the differences between MyNIISe, MyBorderPass, and MyDigital ID. To quickly recap, MyNIISe will serve as Malaysia’s future all-in-one immigration platform, with MyBorderPass acting as a temporary congestion-relief solution during its development, while MyDigital ID functions separately as a national single sign-on system for government services rather than immigration clearance.

Data Security

Addressing public concerns over data security, Saifuddin said the ongoing transition does not involve any transfer or sharing of personal data that could compromise user information. He stressed that all data remains within a legitimate and protected ecosystem, despite the presence of multiple legacy service providers during the interim period.

According to him, existing transition systems such as MyBorderPass require only basic user inputs, including identity registration through MyDigital ID or eKYC methods, as well as valid passport verification. MyNIISe, meanwhile, will incorporate facial recognition, iris scanning and passport verification as part of its core design.

Saifuddin added that the legacy service providers involved did not build the core immigration infrastructure, but instead supplied temporary support systems. As a result, he said concerns over immigration data theft or leakage do not arise, as the new system’s data architecture does not intersect with legacy vendors.

