A listing for what appears to be an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 has leaked. Details of the alleged APU were listed in a new PassMark entry, and to be clear, this is a Pro variant of the alleged APU series.

Getting into it, the PassMark entry lists the Pro 495 with a Radeon 8065S iGPU. Like its predecessor, it’s still a 16-core, 32-thread configuration. The entry is devoid of a base and boost clock, sadly, but a report back in January pointed to those numbers being 3GHz and 5.2GHz, respectively.

Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with Radeon 8065Shttps://t.co/PHvRMumIL0 pic.twitter.com/b1MWQeJF88 — Gray (@Olrak29_) May 3, 2026

The PassMark entry shows that the Pro 495 has single-thread and CPU Mark scores of 4,293 and 57,525 points, respectively. Compared to the Max 395, that’s approximately 4% more performance in both multi-thread and single-threaded performance.

What is interesting is the testing system of the Pro 495: the entry lists the APU being paired with an HP motherboard, but more importantly, it’s running on 188GB of usable memory. Also, considering that it has eight RAM slots and all of them are populated with the same module, H58GJ8MK9BX209N, we’re looking at a total of 192GB of what is probably LPDDR5X RAM.

To provide a quick crash course for those unfamiliar with the staggering amount of RAM: AMD’s Ryzen APUs work a little differently from its CPUs, mainly due to the iGPUs inside them. Systems devoid of a dedicated graphics card typically depend on the integrated graphics of the APU, leading it to share the system’s RAM with the CPU, which can severely impact the overall performance of the iGPU. In other words, the greater the amount of RAM, the better the iGPU performs.

AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 400 Series, also known by its codename, Gorgon Halo, is expected to be a refresh of Strix Halo architecture, rather than a brand new architecture. The Radeon 8060S in the current Ryzen AI Max+ 300 Series has proven more than once to be a beast in and of its own right: we tested it first with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 in last year’s ASUS ROG Flow Z13 refresh, and more recently, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14.

On that note, it’ll be interesting how much of a performance bump the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495, as well as the non-Pro variant, will yield, although we’re not expecting significant increments if all the APU is is a refresh.

(Source: Videocardz, PassMark, X)