The Infinix GT series serves as the brand’s gaming-focused smartphone series, with the last model launching back in September. Now, the company has announced that it is expanding the lineup with the GT 50 Pro, which will debut on our shores next week. Succeeding the GT 30 Pro, the upcoming handset promises improvements in terms of performance and heat management.

One of the device’s highlights is the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, which as one can guess from the name is a micro-pump liquid cooling system. While Infinix is not the first to come up with the idea, it does claim that the GT 50 Pro has the biggest liquid cooling system in the industry thus far, with full coverage over the chipset.

As with its precursor, the phone is equipped with a set of shoulder triggers, although Infinix is bringing some upgrades here. According to the company, the mechanical triggers can replicate console-grade control thanks to the dual-stage pressure-sensing technology. These customisable triggers support light and heavy presses, as well as sliding inputs. Additionally, the triggers maintain a latency below 20ms for consistent responsiveness.

Outside of gaming, the triggers offer additional functions. Users can take screenshots and screen recordings, as well as access shortcuts and the Folax AI assistant. Other features of the phone include a 144Hz display for smooth, immersive gameplay. This probably isn’t all too surprising, though, given that its predecessor offers the same refresh rate.

It is also worth noting that the brand has actually unveiled the GT Pro in Indonesia last week. Based on this launch, we can expect the phone to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Internally, it will probably pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. For cameras, it will get a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 13MP selfie snapper.

For now, it’s unclear whether any of these details will change for the Malaysian market. Of course, all will be revealed once the phone launches. Fortunately, it’s not a long wait, as Infinix will be announcing the GT 50 Pro on 5 May 2026.

(Source: Infinix press release)