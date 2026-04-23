The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is now officially available, as promised by David McAffee, VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics at AMD.

Running through the specs and details quickly, the 9950X3D2 was first announced in March this year. Essentially a souped-up version of the 9950X3D, this new powerhouse CPU is the first Zen5 CPU where both chiplets are stacked with AMD’s 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, delivering a whopping 192MB of L3 Cache, or a total cache of 208MB out of the box. Specs-wise, it retains the same number of cores and threads: 16 cores, 32 threads.

On paper, its base clock stays the same as well at 4.3GHz, while the boost clock is slightly lower than the 9950X3D at 5.6GHz. Naturally, because it has double the 3D V-Cache, the power consumption has also been increased for good measure. Whereas the 9950X3D had a TDP of 170W, the new X3D CPU has a TDP of 200W.

“The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor is engineered to accelerate complex compile times, large-scale simulations and memory-intensive workflows. With dual 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology delivering 208MB of total cache, the processor is designed to keep more data closer to the cores, which can reduce memory bottlenecks and enable faster iteration cycles.”

The 9950X3D2 retails at an SRP of US$899 (~RM3,561). At the time of writing, AMD Malaysia has not provided local pricing. Given the price tag for the 9950X3D, we are forecasting the price tag for the red CPU and GPU maker’s new processor to retail between RM3,400 and RM3,700. For the pre-built scene, Alienware is one of the first OEM partners to offer it as an option with its Area-51 desktop PC.

At the same time, we’ve still yet to receive a sample unit to review from AMD. Hopefully, we’ll be able to test it within the next couple of months.

(Source: AMD PR)