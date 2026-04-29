A new month is just around the corner, which usually means it’s time to settle those monthly bills. If you’re a CelcomDigi user, though, you might want to get that done sooner rather than later, as the telco has announced a temporary service disruption.

To be more precise, in a notice issued earlier today, the company said it will be carrying out a 24-hour system upgrade starting 30 April at 10PM. During this period, most of its digital services will be unavailable, so it’s important for users to sort out their bill payments, reloads, roaming passes, and add-on purchases ahead of time.

During the downtime, users won’t be able to access the CelcomDigi app, website, online store, kiosks, and business portal. They also won’t be able to perform certain actions such as registering a new line, purchasing add-ons, or terminating accounts. That said, the telco noted that its mobile network will remain “fully operational”, so you shouldn’t experience any disruptions to calls, SMS, or mobile data.

For those travelling, CelcomDigi is also advising customers to pre-book their roaming passes ahead of the scheduled maintenance window. This can be done via its app before the services go offline.

While most systems will be unavailable, there are still a few alternatives if you can’t wait for the upgrade to finish. Customers will be able to purchase roaming passes via USSD by dialling *800# starting from 8AM on 1 May. Meanwhile, users can still pay their bills via JomPAY and purchase prepaid reloads at selected convenience stores. If you’d like to know more about the system upgrade, you can read all about it on CelcomDigi’s website.

(Source: CelcomDigi)