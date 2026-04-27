The 2026 EZI Ray 01 electric scooter has officially launched in Malaysia, making its local debut over the weekend. According to Motorama, the new model by the Keeway-owned brand was showcased during the Karnival Jom Heboh X Mega JPJ MADANI 2026 event in Penang, positioning it as an accessible entry point into electric mobility for urban riders.

Designed with city commuting in mind, the Ray 01 runs on a 2,000W hub motor paired with an air-cooled system. The scooter offers a claimed range of up to 120km at a steady 25 km/h, while its top speed reaches 68 km/h, making it suitable for short to medium-distance commutes.

In terms of ride comfort, the Ray 01 features telescopic front forks alongside dual rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends.

The new electric scooter rides on CST tyres sized 90/90-10 for both the front and rear. Dimension-wise, it measures 1,732 mm in length, 746 mm in width and 1,067 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,245 mm. It has a seat height of 735 mm and weighs 130 kg.

As for features, the Ray 01 includes an LED display speedometer, a USB Type-A charging port with LED, as well as NFC and keyless entry for added convenience. Its lighting system is fully LED, covering the headlight with DRL, signal lights, hazard lights, and tail light.

Practical touches extend to a front storage pocket with a hook, along with three riding modes and a walk assist function (E Mode) for easier handling in tight spaces. The Ray 01 is powered by a 72V32Ah lead-acid battery.

The electric scooter is currently offered at a promotional price of RM2,288 after the Mforce.Cas rebate, an initiative by Mforce Bike Holdings aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric motorcycles. This limited-time offer runs until 30 June 2026 or while stocks last, excluding registration and insurance. Outside of this promotion, it will retail at RM4,688.

The EZI Ray 01 is available in Nova White, Plasma Blue, Venus Grey and City Black. It also comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

(Source: Motorama, via Facebook)