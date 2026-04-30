You may have recently run into issues when trying to reload your Touch ’n Go (TNG) eWallet using a debit card, or noticed a pop-up notice regarding Quick Payment and Auto Reload in the app. The disruption was not a temporary glitch, as TNG Digital has now confirmed that both features for debit cards will be discontinued entirely starting 13 May 2026.

In a response to our query, the company explained that the functions had been placed under maintenance since mid-April as part of a review into transaction performance and reliability. Following that evaluation, it decided to permanently drop support for debit card-based Quick Payment and Auto Reload to deliver a more stable payment experience.

Both Will Continue To Work For Credit Cards

With this change, users who rely on debit cards for automatic top-ups will need to switch to manual reload methods or alternative payment options. The decision only affects debit cards, as Quick Payment and Auto Reload will continue to function as usual for credit cards.

TNG Digital noted that the move aims to reduce failed transactions and improve overall system reliability. Prior to this, some users reported issues such as unsuccessful reload attempts, which in certain cases led to complications at toll plazas when Auto Reload did not trigger as expected.

You Can Still Use Debit For Other Features

Despite the removal of these features, debit cards are not being phased out entirely from the platform. Users can still perform one-time reloads using their debit cards, alongside other available methods such as DuitNow Transfer, credit cards, and reload PINs.

It is worth noting that Quick Payment, which automatically reloads just enough balance to complete a transaction when funds are insufficient, will also no longer work with debit cards. This may be inconvenient for users who prefer not to use credit cards but rely on seamless transactions.

(Source: TNG Digital)