Rumours have it that AMD is currently working on a successor or rather, a refresh of its Strix Halo lineup, also known as its Ryzen AI Max series. The official designation has yet to be confirmed, although, if the chipmaker continues with its naming convention, it could end up being called the Ryzen AI 400 Max series. For now, one name hovers in the air: Gorgon Halo.

The alleged namesake is likely a play on AMD’s current lineup – and possibly an effort to make its lineup sound less confusing than it already is – and a way to retain a degree of separation between its Ryzen AI Max and non-Max series. For the uninitiated, the current Ryzen AI Max is called Strix Halo, while the recently announced Ryzen AI 400 Series APUs go by the name Gorgon Point.

Replacing The “Strix”

During CES 2026, AMD took the opportunity to add two new Ryzen AI Max+ SKUs to its portfolio, the Max+ 392, which is set to debut in the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop, and on a more discreet note, the Max+388. For the Max+ 392, it’s got 12 cores – four less than the 395 – and a slower boost clock at 5GHz. And when we say slower, we mean by 100MHz only.

Both APUs, along with the Max+ 395, currently fall under the Strix Halo Series. As for the Gorgon Point lineup, that’s the Ryzen AI 400 Series lineup that was also announced at CES 2026, and as we’ve said in earlier reports, are basically a refresh of the Ryzen AI 300 Series APUs.

So…Ryzen AI Max+ 400 Models Soon?

This is another possibility, but as of the publication of this article, AMD hasn’t officially commented. But again, we shouldn’t discount the chipmaker’s intentions. Until such a time that this occurs, though, we’re looking forward to testing the chipmaker’s Max+ 392 when it finally arrives via ASUS’ aforementioned TUF Gaming laptop.

(Source: Videocardz)