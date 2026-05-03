Google has reportedly introduced its more affordable YouTube Premium Lite subscription in Malaysia. According to X user @harkatpilu, the new plan has started appearing for some local users, suggesting that the rollout is already underway, albeit in a limited capacity.

Based on screenshots shared online, YouTube Premium Lite is priced at RM12.90 per month, matching the platform’s existing Student plan. While both tiers cost the same, they differ significantly in terms of benefits. The Student plan grants full access to all Premium features at a discounted rate, whereas the Lite tier introduces a more restricted experience.

With Premium Lite, subscribers still get ad-free viewing for most videos, alongside the ability to download content and play videos in the background. However, these perks do not apply universally. YouTube notes that ads may still appear on music content, Shorts, as well as during browsing and search.

The most noticeable omission is tied to music. Unlike the full Premium subscription, Lite does not include ad-free listening on YouTube Music, which remains exclusive to the higher-tier plan. Users who want a completely ad-free experience across all content, including music, will still need to opt for the standard Premium plan priced at RM20.90 per month.

It is also worth noting that a feature previously locked behind Premium has since been made available to all, albeit to a limited extent. In case you missed our last report, Picture-in-Picture mode on mobile is now no longer exclusive to paid tiers, but YouTube notes that it will only work with certain videos for free users.

At the time of writing, the Premium Lite option does not appear widely available, indicating a gradual rollout to selected users in Malaysia. Those interested may want to check their account periodically to see if the new tier becomes accessible.

With the addition of Premium Lite, YouTube now effectively offers four subscription options locally: Individual and Student plans at RM20.90 and RM12.90 per month respectively, a Family plan at RM41.90, and the new Lite tier aimed at users who want fewer ads without paying full price.

(Source: @harkatpilu, via X)