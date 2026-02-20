The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has seen a few substantial leaks, including a claimed launch date that didn’t happen. It has been recently spotted in the wild again, this time reportedly in Bukit Bintang. And it was seemingly shared by a pretty official-looking source before getting scrubbed, for obvious reasons.

Earlier in the week, The New Camera reported DronesKaki, a DJI-authorised retailer, shared an Instagram Reel showing the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 in action. The clip looks to have been removed from the account. But per the report, the description of the Reel read “a customer came to show us the DJI Pocket 4! It’s a cool gimbal camera with an LED light”. Naturally, the report also includes a re-upload of the scrubbed clip.

As mentioned in said description, the highlight here is the built-in LED lights that we’ve not seen in prior leaks. It’s also being claimed as an optional add-on, and from the video it looks like something that’s snapped onto the bit behind the camera. There looks to be two joints for pitch angling of the lights, so there’s some flexibility to it.

Not seen here though is any indication of a dual camera setup. That being said, the report claims that the dual sensor config is reserved for the Pro model, while the leak showcased the base model DJI Osmo Pocket 4. Said Pro model is also claimed to be slated for a later launch.

The report closes out with a claim that the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 will release between late February to March. Though as of publishing it has yet to make an appearance in the SIRIM database, the claim should be taken with more than the usual pinch of salt.

(Source: The New Camera)