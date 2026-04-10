OpenAI has updated the subscription price for ChatGPT Pro in Malaysia, making it somewhat more accessible to users. This latest change drops the monthly fee significantly, down to RM420 per month, which is over RM500 less than the previous RM999 asking price.

For those who are not familiar, ChatGPT Pro offers up to 20x more usage than the RM99 Plus subscription. Essentially, it is designed for power users, developers, and researchers requiring unlimited, high-reasoning AI capabilities.

The Pro tier comes with maximum access to Codex and deep research, unlimited core chat, unlimited and faster image creation, as well as maximum memory and context. Users under this subscription will also gain early access to experimental features when available.

OpenAI’s Second Price Revision Of The Year

It should be noted that this price revision is OpenAI’s second for this year. The first occurred in February, where the company changed the price of ChatGPT’s Go tier to RM24 per month – down from RM38.99, previously.

As with this recent change, OpenAI did not officially announce the move nor did it provide a reason behind the decision. There’s a possibility that the company is adjusting ChatGPT subscription prices to challenge Google’s own Gemini offerings.

For context, Google AI Plus is offered at RM23.99 (currently discounted at RM11.99) per month, AI Pro at RM97.99/month, and AI Ultra at RM614.90/month. OpenAI’s subscriptions, on the other hand, starts from RM24/month for ChatGPT Go and RM99.90/month for Plus, while the Pro (as mentioned earlier in this article) is now at RM420/month.

The Whole Package, Except For Video Generation

While the Pro subscription includes most major ChatGPT and Codex features, one notable omission is video generation. OpenAI discontinued its Sora platform last month, effectively bringing its AI video generation efforts to a halt.

This may help explain the recent price reduction for the Pro tier, as full access to Sora was previously one of its key selling points. That said, OpenAI’s video generation tools are also bundled with the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which remains priced at RM99/month. For now, there are no indications of any upcoming changes to that plan’s pricing.

(Source: OpenAI, via ChatGPT [official website])