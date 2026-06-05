Perodua has released a new promotional video explaining the Battery As A Service (BaaS) programme for its first electric vehicle, the QV-E. The move appears to be part of the local automaker’s continuing effort to address public concerns surrounding Malaysia’s first battery leasing model for electric vehicles.

The short video largely reiterates the same talking points that Perodua has previously highlighted since unveiling the QV-E. According to the company, separating the battery from the vehicle itself helps remove one of the biggest concerns associated with EV ownership: battery degradation.

Perodua Reiterates The Benefits

The video’s on-screen captions state that the battery’s health becomes “Perodua’s responsibility”, while also claiming that the arrangement helps preserve the car’s resale value because it is no longer directly tied to the condition of the battery pack. The company also says owners will not have to worry about battery replacement costs or environmentally responsible disposal at the end of the battery’s life cycle.

Those same points are echoed on Perodua’s dedicated BaaS webpage, which lists lower upfront ownership costs, guaranteed battery performance, worry-free ownership, responsible recycling and improved resale value as the programme’s key advantages. It also reiterates that the advertised retail price of the QV-E excludes the battery, which is instead provided through the separate leasing plan.

For those unfamiliar, Perodua’s BaaS model effectively means customers purchase the vehicle itself, while the battery remains under the company’s ownership. In exchange for a monthly subscription fee of RM275/month, the automaker takes responsibility for battery maintenance and replacement should its health deteriorate below the guaranteed threshold. The lease term itself, as previously revealed by Perodua, is nine years.

A Different Approach To EV Ownership

On paper, the concept does address several legitimate concerns that have surrounded EV adoption for years. Battery replacement remains one of the more costly repairs an electric vehicle owner could potentially face, while uncertainty over long-term battery health has also affected used EV values in many markets. By retaining ownership of the battery, Perodua is essentially absorbing that risk itself.

However, the model also introduces a different set of questions that Malaysian buyers are arguably less familiar with. Unlike conventional vehicle ownership, customers are effectively entering two separate commitments: purchasing the car and subscribing to the battery that powers it. While the lower advertised sticker price may make the QV-E appear more accessible initially, buyers will inevitably factor the long-term subscription cost into the vehicle’s actual ownership equation.

The resale value argument is perhaps the most interesting aspect of Perodua’s pitch. In theory, removing battery condition from the equation could make used QV-E models easier to value and sell. At the same time, prospective second-hand buyers would also need to be comfortable inheriting an ongoing battery subscription rather than receiving complete ownership of the vehicle outright.

Still An Unconventional Proposition

Globally, battery leasing is not an entirely new idea. Renault was among the earliest mainstream manufacturers to adopt the model with the ZOE, using it to lower the car’s upfront price while reassuring buyers who were still uncertain about long-term battery durability. However, the French automaker gradually phased out the programme, eventually discontinuing battery leasing for new ZOEs in 2021 as battery technology matured and consumer confidence improved.

That said, the concept has not disappeared entirely. Chinese EV makers such as NIO continue to offer BaaS, largely because their battery-swapping ecosystem allows owners to exchange packs on demand and even upgrade to larger-capacity batteries. More recently, Vietnamese automotive company VinFast has also revived a battery subscription option in selected markets, positioning it as a way to lower purchase prices and remove concerns over battery health.

Ultimately, Perodua appears convinced that BaaS is the right solution for Malaysia’s evolving EV landscape. Whether local buyers will embrace that philosophy, however, remains to be seen. Judging by the amount of explanation the company continues to provide, it is clear that selling the idea may end up being almost as challenging as selling the QV-E itself.

(Source: Perodua, via Instagram)