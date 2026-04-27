Alongside unveiling the X3 30 xDrive M Sport, BMW Group Malaysia has also pinned a specific price tag onto the iX1 eDrive20L M Sport. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) was previously unveiled alongside the locally assembled i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro back in January. At the time though, it only had an estimated price of around RM255,000. Now, it has a more specific starting price of RM252,800.

As part of today’s announcement, the company did not share much in terms of specs for the BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport. The only items from the spec sheet being mentioned is the 433km of WLTP range, as well as the 110mm extended wheelbase and the resulting extra legroom. With that in mind, we’ll be referring to the specs that the brand provided from back then.

And with that, the BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport sports an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) in front, which outputs 150 kW / 204 hp and 250 Nm. This gives the EV a 0 – 100 km/h time of 8.6 seconds, and a top speed of 175 km/h. Powering the EV is a 66.5 kWh battery that delivers up to the aforementioned 433km of WLTP range. It supports a 130 kW DC charging that can take the battery from 10% charge to 80% in 32 minutes, or provide 120km of range in 10 minutes. AC charging, on the other hand, is rated at the pretty familiar 11 kW, fully charging an empty battery in 6 hours and 45 minutes.

Inside, the driver gets a 10.25-inch instrument display, and shares with the front passenger a 10.6-inch control display. Distributed throughout the interior is a 205W 12-speaker Harman Kardon HiFi sound system. Driving assistance tech includes the Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus suites, which means getting things like lane departure warning and return, rear cross traffic warning and braking assist, active park distance control, and reversing assistant, among others.

As mentioned earlier, the BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport is priced at RM252,800. This goes up to RM268,600 if you get it with the Service & Repair Inclusive program.