BMW Malaysia has officially introduced the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro assembled at its Kulim plant in Kedah, marking the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. The move also positions the Kulim facility as a regional hub, with BMW marketing the locally built i5 across Asia-Pacific markets. Compared to the previously imported model from Germany, the CKD version arrives with several notable updates.

In terms of design, the locally assembled i5 gains the full M Sport Pro treatment. This includes a gloss black Shadowline kidney grille with Iconic Glow illumination, Shadowline LED tail lamps, and a subtle gloss black boot lid spoiler. The car rides on 20-inch Style 939M alloy wheels paired with dark blue metallic M Sport brakes, while adaptive LED headlamps with vertical daytime running lights remain standard.

BMW has also refreshed the cabin with BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery finished in Atlas Grey. The panoramic glass roof returns after the automaker dropped it in an earlier update, restoring a brighter interior. A BMW Curved Display, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, anchors the dashboard, which now features dark silver M accents with carbon fibre and high-gloss silver threads. Other highlights include powered front sport seats with memory and lumbar support, four-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, and a 490-litre powered boot.

On the technology front, the i5 continues to offer a comprehensive suite of features. These include BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, connected navigation, Digital Key Plus with ultra-wideband support, and full ConnectedDrive services via the My BMW app. The automaker also retains luxury and convenience features such as the Interaction Bar with dynamic ambient lighting, an 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 655-watt amplifier, an interior camera with photo and video recording, and IconicSounds Electric developed with Hans Zimmer.

The locally assembled i5 uses the same rear-wheel-drive powertrain as before, pairing a single electric motor that produces up to 250 kW (340 hp) and 430 Nm of torque when Sport Boost is engaged. The setup allows the i5 to sprint from 0–100 km/h in six seconds and reach a top speed of 193 km/h. An 83.9 kWh battery supplies energy, and BMW says upgrades to the silicon carbide converter and thermal management system increase the WLTP-rated range to 627 km. The i5 supports up to 205 kW DC fast charging for a 10–80% top-up in 34 minutes, alongside 22 kW AC charging that completes a full charge in around four hours and 15 minutes.

BMW equips the i5 with Adaptive Suspension Professional, rear-wheel steering, and a full Level 2 ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go. The system also includes autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance, alongside six airbags as standard.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro is priced at RM368,800 in Malaysia, with the optional BMW Service Inclusive (BSRI) package bringing the total to RM392,300. As a locally assembled EV, it benefits from Malaysia’s EV tax exemption until December 31, 2027. The model comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five years or 100,000 km of maintenance, and an eight-year battery warranty.

(Source: BMW Malaysia press release)