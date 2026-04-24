BMW XM Label has received an update in Malaysia, with BMW Malaysia now offering it as the sole variant in the XM lineup. First introduced in 2023, the high-performance Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) from BMW M GmbH returns with expanded customisation options, improved standard equipment, and subtle refinements to both driving dynamics and cabin comfort.

New Finishes

In terms of aesthetics, the latest update introduces four new BMW Individual Frozen finishes, namely Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Black, and Frozen Brilliant White. These matte paint options emphasise the XM Label’s bold proportions and design, while new 23-inch high-gloss Black M light alloy wheels (Star-spoke style 1096 M) further reinforce its visual presence. BMW has also updated the Welcome Light Carpet with a new animated sequence when approaching the vehicle.

Of course, there are several under-the-skin improvements as well. A re-tuned chassis now delivers better road feedback, while additional acoustic insulation enhances cabin refinement. Inside, the XM Label offers BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Night Blue, Silverstone, Deep Lagoon, or Black. Comfort cushions now come standard across all upholstery options, contributing to a more relaxed and premium in-cabin experience within the M Lounge.

Same Performance, Better Charging

Performance remains unchanged, with the XM Label continuing to use BMW’s M Hybrid system. It pairs a 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 748hp (550kW) and 1,000Nm of torque. This setup enables a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, while offering an all-electric driving range of up to 83km based on WLTP standards.

The SUV does see a meaningful upgrade in terms of charging, as AC Charging Plus is now offered as standard. This increases AC charging capability to 11kW (three-phase), allowing a full charge in under three hours. By comparison, the previous 2023 model supported up to 7.4kW AC charging and required approximately 4.25 hours for a full charge. DC fast charging, however, remains unavailable.

Ownership Benefits And Pricing

The automaker adds that ownership benefits remain in place through the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme, which includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five years or 100,000km of service coverage. The package also includes roadside assistance with 24/7 emergency support, along with digital services such as BMW Service Online.

As with its predecessor, the updated XM Label still bears eyewatering price tags. More specifically, the base version is priced at RM1,554,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the price rises to a whopping RM1,650,500 with the BSRI package included. Financing options are available through BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, with monthly instalments starting from RM18,415 based on an 80% financing margin.

(Source: BMW Malaysia press release / official website)