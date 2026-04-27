BMW Group Malaysia today unveiled two new Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV), one of which is the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport. The car is a follow-up to the brand’s last model, and is the 4th generation of its X3 lineup, complete with higher specifications.

“Sports Activity Vehicles continue to be an important pillar of our portfolio in Malaysia, reflecting the strong preference among our customers for vehicles that combine everyday versatility with premium comfort, technology, and driving dynamics. The fourth-generation BMW X3 has already proven to be a strong favourite, with the New BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport quickly emerging as one of our best-performing BMW X models following its introduction in 2025,” Benjamin Nagel, managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, said. “Today, with the New BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport and the All-New BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport, we are further expanding the breadth of choice available to our customers across both petrol and fully electric SAVs.”

In terms of power and performance, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine integrated with 48V mild hybrid technology to deliver a distinctly responsive and efficient driving experience. This powertrain produces a robust output of 258 hp (190 kW) and 400 Nm of torque, enabling the SAV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, with a top speed of 240 km/h.

Adding on to that, the car has all its power seamlessly distributed through the eight-speed Steptronic transmission and the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimum traction and hallmark driving dynamics across all terrains.

Going inside, the cabin of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport is, as the company describes, “designed to evoke comfort and relaxation through a clean design and intelligent choice of materials. The focal point of the interior is the frameless BMW Curved Display, which combines a 12.3-inch instrument display with a 14.9-inch touch-enabled control display. Below it, the BMW Interaction Bar provides access to various other functions and is also the staging area for dynamic ambient lighting. On the far ends of the instrument panel and dashboard, two triangular illuminated trim elements create a seamless transition to the doors, framing the cockpit – within them, the integrated control panels include an air vent, a door opener and, on the driver’s side, buttons for the seat memory function. Other interior furnishings include floor mats in velour. As part of the M Sport package, the M Anthracite headliner is standard, alongside various M Sport interior items and ornamental elements with the M logo.

As for the cost, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport retails for RM358,800 sans insurance. If you opt for BMW’s Service and Repair package, that price goes up to RM386,700. As the company does, it also offers its customers dynamic financial programs. If you opt for the Easy Drive Financing plan, you can pay a monthly instalment of RM3,943 per month, based on an 80% margin finance on a five-year tenure.

However, if you go for BMW’s Straight-Line Financing, you will need to pay RM4,250 per month, based on an 80% margin finance on a seven-year tenure.

(Source BMW)