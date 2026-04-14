Huawei has confirmed that its new Watch GT Runner 2 will be launching in Malaysia next week. It is positioned as a next-generation wearable built for users who want more precise and intelligent performance tracking.

The Watch GT Runner 2 features ultra-precise positioning and professional-grade metrics aimed at enabling more data-driven training. Huawei has equipped the device with a new 3D floating antenna system, combining a metal middle frame, dielectric bezel, and titanium bezel. This setup is designed to improve signal reception and energy efficiency, ensuring stable tracking even in challenging environments such as dense urban areas, tunnels, and shaded trails.

To further improve accuracy, the watch introduces an intelligent fusion positioning algorithm that works alongside X-DR positioning. By combining accelerometer and gyroscope data, the system can reconstruct running routes even when GPS signals drop, addressing common tracking gaps experienced during runs.

Huawei is also expected to include new intelligent features such as a Marathon mode, developed in collaboration with the dsm-firmenich Running Team, which includes long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge. The mode aims to provide comprehensive insights across all stages of a run, from preparation and pacing to post-run recovery.

In terms of design, the Watch GT Runner 2 adopts a lightweight and ergonomic build suited for extended wear. Weighing just 34.5g (43.5g with strap), Huawei claims it is the lightest metal running watch in its class, making it suitable for both casual runners and more dedicated athletes.

Huawei MatePad Mini

Alongside the smartwatch, Huawei will also introduce the MatePad Mini, its new tablet that was announced for the local market last week. To quickly recap, the device features an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte display with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits, paired with a slim 5.2mm body that weighs around 260g.

It is configured with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, HarmonyOS 4.3, as well as a 6,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. On the imaging front, it includes a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide macro lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Launching In Malaysia Next Week

Both the Watch GT Runner 2 and MatePad Mini are scheduled to launch in Malaysia on 21 April 2026. The smartwatch will be offered in three colour options (Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black), with pre-orders bundled with complimentary gifts worth up to RM1,480, including the Huawei FreeArc, a one-year APAC warranty, an additional fluoroelastomer strap, and Huawei Health MultiPass.

Meanwhile, customers who pre-order the MatePad Mini will receive gifts worth up to RM2,014. These include an RM200 early bird voucher, M-Pencil Pro, folio cover, PC-level WPS 3.0, a one-time free battery replacement within three years, two instances of PaperMatte display care within a year, and a one-year APAC warranty. Both devices and their respective promotions will be available through Huawei’s official online channels and retail stores nationwide.

(Source: Huawei Malaysia press release)