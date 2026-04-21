Shortly after the launch of the Pura X Max, Huawei officially unveiled the Pura 90 series, complete with its gradient colour scheme. The series consists of the vanilla Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and Pura 90 Pro Max. Based on the naming convention alone, the smartphone line is the sequel to last year’s Pura 80 series.

Pura 90 Pro Max & Pro Specs

Both the Pura 90 Pro and Pro Max share quite a lot in terms of form factor, so let’s get those out of the way first before diving into what sets them apart. Starting with the display, both devices come with an LTPO OLED panel featuring an FHD+ resolution and a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The only real difference here is the size, with the Pro getting a 6.6-inch panel while the Pro Max bumps that up to a larger 6.9-inch display.

The two devices come with 2nd-gen scratch-resistant Kunlun glass, along with IP68/69 dust and water resistance. It’s also worth noting that both handsets feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max are powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9030S chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Huawei claims that the chipset can deliver up to 200% improvements in image NPU performance, alongside various AI ISP enhancements. Despite the noticeable size difference, both smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Lastly, both devices run on Huawei’s HarmonyOS 6.1. The OS is known for its built-in agentic AI assistant, along with other AI features such as image editing and object removal tools.

Pura 90 Pro Max Imaging

Now, the main difference between these two devices lies in their imaging capabilities. While both feature a triple-camera setup, the Pro Max packs a 200MP 1/1.28-inch periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. The company claims this 96mm equivalent module, with 4x optical zoom, is capable of maintaining detail even in challenging lighting conditions. It also comes with CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation.

The Pura 90 Pro Max is said to be the first Huawei phone to have a Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) sensor used on its 50MP RYYB main shooter. It also supports a 10-stop variable f/1.4-40 aperture and OIS. The third module is a 40MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture. On the flipside, the device has a 13MP selfie snapper tucked away in a punch-hole cutout.

Pura 90 Pro Imaging

Since it isn’t the headline device, it’s no surprise that the Pura 90 Pro comes with slightly toned-down imaging specs compared to the Pro Max. Instead of the 200MP telephoto, the Pro makes do with a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.1 aperture, while still retaining 4x optical zoom.

As for the rest of the setup, the Pro features a 50MP RYYB main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, a variable f/1.4–f/4.0 aperture, and OIS. The third module is a 12.5MP ultra-wide. Up front, it uses the same 13MP selfie camera as the Pro Max.

Pura 90 Specifications

With that out of the way, let’s move on to the vanilla Pura 90. This model goes with a completely different design compared to its Pro siblings, most notably with a triangular camera module positioned at the top corner of the device. It also sticks to a solid, single-colour finish, giving it a more conventional smartphone look.

Though it is the base variant, the Pura 90 still comes with a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel featuring a 2,856 x 1,320 pixel resolution, protected by Kunlun Glass. It also supports a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. On the durability side, the device is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion of up to two metres as well as high-pressure water jets.

Under the hood, the phone has a Kirin 9010S chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Powering it is a surprisingly massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For OS, it too runs on the company’s HarmonyOS 6.1.

For imaging, it comes with a 12.5MP 13mm f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 50MP 88mm f/2.2 periscope telephoto, and a 50MP 24mm f/1.8 wide-angle main camera. Up front, there is a 50MP front-facing camera for all your selfie needs.

Pricing And Colour Options

The Pro Max is available in Orange Ocean, Sunset Purple, Emerald Lake, Dawn Gold, and Obsidian Black colourways. It comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations. They are priced at CNY6,499 (~RM3,773), CNY6,999 (~RM4,063), CNY7,499 (~RM4,353), and CNY8,499 (~RM4,934), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pura 90 Pro has a total of four different colours: Pink Guava, Orange Soda, Coconut White, and Mulberry Black. The device has the exact same configurations as its Pro Max sibling. With that in mind, the handset goes for CNY5,499 (~RM3,192), CNY5,999 (~RM3,482), CNY6,499 (~RM3,773), and CNY7,499 (~RM4,353), respectively.

Last but not least is the base model. Out of the three models, this device also has the fewest colour options and configurations. Colour choices include Black, White, and Purple. In terms of memory, it is available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants, priced at CNY4,699 (~RM2,728), CNY5,199 (~RM3,018), and CNY5,699 (~RM3,308), respectively.

It’s worth noting that all the details mentioned are based on the China launch of the device. Some specifications may still change when it makes its way to international markets, assuming it gets a global release.

(Source: Huawei [1], [2], [3], via GSMArena [1], [2])