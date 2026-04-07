Huawei is preparing to release another addition to its tablet lineup on our shores. Following the debut of the MatePad 11.5 S 2026 last week, the brand began teasing the launch of the MatePad Mini. In a Facebook post, the company shared an image of the upcoming device with the tagline “Mini but Mighty”.

While the post itself is short on details, Huawei has already listed the tablet on its website. As per the page, the MatePad Mini comes in a single Spruce Green model. Colour aside, the device features a fittingly compact build measuring 5.2mm thick and weighing 260g. Beyond that, it sports an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

The website does not include any details on the tablet’s chipset. However, we do know that it features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other than that, a 6,400mAh battery is on board. This cell supports 66W charging. On the software side, the device runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0. Naturally, productivity features like the AI-driven Huawei Notes are included here. Some AI features include handwriting enhancement and equation recognition.

As for imaging, the MatePad Mini sports a dual camera setup on the rear, which comprises a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide macro lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

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Ahead of the launch, Huawei has opened reservations for the MatePad Mini. Customers can place a RM100 deposit to secure the device. Worth noting that this pre-sale page has pretty much spoiled the launch date already. The tablet will be making its debut on 21 April 2026.

In the meantime, customers who place a deposit can get an early bird voucher worth RM200, plus free gifts worth RM1,814. These include the Huawei M-Pencil Pro and a folio cover for the tablet.

(Source: Huawei [1], [2])