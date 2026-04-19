The Huawei Pura 90 series will be debuting in China alongside the Pura X Max very soon. While the phone maker has only teased a few details regarding the devices, recent leaks have revealed some of their key specifications. These include information on the displays and imaging hardware.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda, the standard Pura 90 will feature a 6.84-inch 1.5K flat screen. Other than that, the leakster claimed that this model will pack a 6,500mAh battery. All this will reportedly fit into a build measuring 6.9mm thick and weighing 203g.

As for the Pro variant, it will allegedly have a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K flat display. However, the post stated that it will be thicker at 8.3mm. What’s more, it will apparently be heavier at 219g. Additionally, the leak mentioned that the phone will feature a 6,000mAh battery.

While Bald Panda did not include details on the cameras, a separate post by Digital Chat Station stated that the Pura 90 Pro will come with a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Also on board will be a multispectral sensor.

Finally, the Pura 90 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.87-inch 1.5K display. Furthermore, the leak claimed that the handset will measure 8.5mm thick and weigh 232g. It’s also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

On the imaging end, it will reportedly feature the same camera setup as the Pro variant, with the exception of the telephoto lens. This sensor will allegedly be a 200MP unit. Other supposed details of the Pro models include an IP68 rating, a new 9-series chipset, 2D face recognition, and Kunlun glass protection.

(Source: Bald Panda, Digital Chat Station via Gizmochina)