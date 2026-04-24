Tim Cook has reflected on his time leading Apple, describing the launch of Apple Maps in 2012 as his “first really big mistake” as CEO. According to Bloomberg, Cook shared his milestones with staff during a recent internal town hall, alongside his oncoming successor John Ternus.

At launch, Apple Maps struggled with inaccurate directions, mislabelled landmarks, and inconsistent performance across many regions. The issues resulted in widespread criticism, especially as it replaced Google Maps on the iPhone at the time. Cook admitted that the product “wasn’t ready,” adding that the company had focused too heavily on localised testing while overlooking broader real-world performance.

Lessons Learned And Other Notable Failures

The fallout from the Maps launch triggered a major internal shake-up, leading to the departure of software chief Scott Forstall, a key figure during the era of Steve Jobs. Despite the setback, Cook described the experience as a valuable lesson in execution and product readiness, noting that Apple ultimately improved the service significantly over time.

Beyond Maps, Cook acknowledged other missteps, including the cancelled AirPower and the company’s abandoned self-driving car project. However, he noted that Apple largely avoided the kind of large-scale product recalls and failures that have affected other consumer electronics companies over the past decade.

Apple Watch As His Proudest Work

On the other hand, Cook highlighted the Apple Watch as one of the company’s proudest achievements under his leadership. Originally launched in 2014 with basic health tracking like heart-rate monitoring, the device has since evolved with more advanced features, including health detection capabilities.

Cook recalled receiving early feedback from a user who credited the watch with saving their life, adding that such messages have since become a regular occurrence. This emphasis is also reflected in Apple’s product keynotes, where the company frequently highlights real-world customer experiences with the Apple Watch as a key selling point.

A Soon-To-Be End Of An Era

Cook first joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011 following Jobs’ resignation. During his tenure, he oversaw the expansion of Apple’s product lineup and services, including the introduction of devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as platforms such as iCloud and Apple Pay.

Apple has confirmed that Cook will step down as CEO on 1 September 2026, handing over leadership to hardware chief John Ternus. He will remain in the role through the summer to ensure a smooth transition before moving into the position of executive chairman of the company’s board, where he will continue to support broader strategic and policy-related matters.

The Successor

To refresh, Ternus brings more than two decades of experience within Apple, having joined the company’s product design team in 2001. Over the years, he rose through the hardware engineering ranks and played a key role in shaping several of Apple’s major products, including the iPad and AirPods. He also contributed to one of the company’s most significant shifts in recent years, including the transition to Apple Silicon which redefined performance and efficiency across the Mac lineup.

Ternus currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, where he oversees the development of key products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. He will also join Apple’s board of directors on the same day he assumes the CEO role, as the company looks to maintain continuity while entering its next chapter.

(Source: Bloomberg)