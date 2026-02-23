Lenovo will no longer be releasing further driver updates for the 1st generation Legion Go gaming handheld, according to a report by the Korean outlet, DCInside. Supposedly, the brand’s Korean support division sent out the message as a response to a query on its community forums.

Specifically, Lenovo said that it will no longer be releasing driver updates for the Legion Go running on the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and non-Extreme SoC. Additionally, it made clear that users and owners of the console should not attempt to use the BIOS and drivers from the Legion Go S, as they will not be compatible.

Lenovo’s support team further explains that any attempts by Legion Go owners to update the drivers via AMD’s dedicated sites won’t work, as the drivers released by the red chipmaker – despite the Z1 Series being of their own design – won’t be compatible. This is important to note because, while AMD may continue to release driver updates for the chipsets, it is technically up to the discretion of the handheld’s maker to allow the “sideloading” installation to happen.

As an example, the ASUS ROG Ally and Ally X, the former being the very first gaming handheld to ship with the Ryzen Z1 Series SoC, which in turn was designed and made manifest from a dare by the Taiwanese brand to the red chipmaker, still rolls out driver updates for the chipset, which in turn are downloaded and installed via the MyASUS app. Like the Legion Go, and unlike the Steam Deck, these consoles all run on Windows, with the Xbox Ally X running an extra layer that is aptly known as Xbox UI.

On that note, we’ve reached out to ASUS on the subject, asking if it too, will be ending support for its Ally and Ally X consoles, and shift its focus on developing and releasing driver updates for its Ryzen Z2 Series chips, but remember, the Z2 and Z2 Extreme SoCs are based on AMD’s more advanced Zen5 and RDNA3.5 CPU and GPU cores, while the Z2 Go uses the older and less powerful Zen2 cores, similar to the ones used in the Steam Deck. We’re still awaiting a response from them.

