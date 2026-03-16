Lenovo hasn’t released a Legion smartphone for several years now, with the last model being the Legion Y70 from 2022. This is because the brand ultimately shelved the product category in 2023, saying the move was part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. However, it now appears that Lenovo might be reconsidering that decision.

A new, unannounced Legion smartphone has recently been spotted in the wild, appearing at a recent event in China. Screenshots featuring the device were uploaded to the Chinese social media platform Weibo, fuelling speculation that the brand could return to the product category.

Shown in the images is the phone’s rear design, which features a square camera module similar to recent iPhones, housing three lenses and a flash module. Just below it is a prominent Legion logo, while the device itself appears in a dark grey colour scheme.

Much like the Legion Y70, the mysterious phone sports a simpler aesthetic rather than a more gaming-centric design, unlike Lenovo’s short-lived Legion Duel series. In fact, eagle-eyed Weibo users were quick to point out that the alleged device could actually be a rebranded Motorola Edge 70. For the uninitiated, Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google in 2014 and has been overseeing the brand ever since.

If the speculation is accurate, this would mean the upcoming Legion smartphone may be a midrange offering rather than a flagship device. The Motorola Edge 70, which launched in October 2025, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 68W fast charging via USB-C. Other notable specifications include a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 1229 × 2712 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.

There is also the possibility that the phone could end up being a China-only release, although Lenovo has yet to confirm any details. For now, the company has not officially acknowledged the device, leaving its plans for the Legion smartphone lineup unclear.

(Source: Weibo, via Notebookcheck)