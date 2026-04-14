Last month saw the appearance on the internet an unannounced Lenovo Legion smartphone. Beyond the Legion branding, it looks pretty unassuming otherwise. This harkens back to the Legion Y70 that appeared back in 2022, different camera island design notwithstanding. More recently though, the brand has teased a new upcoming legion phone, likely relating to the one making appearances this year. And wouldn’t you know it, the phone, per machine translation, is called the “Legion Y70 New Generation”.

This is posted on the Weibo account for Lenovo Legion Phones, which looks to be a pretty new account too. Other things mentioned in the post includes a Lenovo Legion ecosystem though it’s unclear if this means an ecosystem for the Legion Phones or just Lenovo Legion in general. The latter wouldn’t be too unnatural, as there’s the range of Legion laptops still floating around. The latter probably means a revival of some sort, as that space was shut down in 2023.

As you’d expect from a phone being teased during this AI craze, there’s also mention of an “era of AI games”. Once again, this is according to machine translation, and no further specifics were provided. But if one were to hazard a guess, chances are it’s the mobile phone equivalent of DLSS, FSR or PSSR.

The only other important bit of detail here is the mention of May. This will likely be when the Lenovo Legion Y70 New Generation gets its launch. Chances are the company will continue its teaser campaign up until then, with some specs like its chipset being revealed.

(Source: Weibo)