It has been a while since Redmi last introduced a new smartphone following the Note 15 series. Since the mid-range handset series launched in Malaysia, the brand has been busy with other products, including tablets and audio gear. Now, the brand is turning its attention back to smartphones with the introduction of the Redmi A7 Pro in India.

Notably, the Redmi A7 Pro is the first A-series device to carry the “Pro” branding. While it has yet to be announced in Malaysia, we’ve already spotted it in SIRIM’s database, hinting at an eventual local release.

Based on the Indian release of the device, the Redmi A7 Pro sports a substantial 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Off to its side, the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button, an IP52 rating, dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

GSMArena reports that the Redmi A7 Pro has a Unisoc T8300 chipset, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Moreover, the device comes with support for microSD expansion.

Powering it all is a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired and 7.5W reverse wired charging. As for OS, it runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The report states that the handset will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

On the imaging side of things, the Redmi A7 Pro seems to have two rear cameras, one 32MP main shooter, and another unspecified lens. Meanwhile, the front has an 8MP selfie camera housed within a waterdrop notch.

The Redmi A7 Pro is available in three different colours: Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange. GSMArena mentions that the handset comes in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. They retail for INR11,499 (~RM488) and INR12,499 (~RM530). respectively. Do note that these specifications are based on the Indian variant of the device, so details may differ when it eventually arrives in Malaysia.

(Source: Xiaomi India, via GSMArena, SIRIM)