Xiaomi has officially launched global versions of the new Redmi Note 15 series in select markets, though Malaysia is not on the list. However, we have found that at least the base Redmi Note 15 5G has already appeared in SIRIM’s database, signalling that a local launch could be happening soon.

Although the listing only surfaced recently, SIRIM actually approved the Redmi Note 15 5G back in October this year. For now, the base 4G, Pro, and Pro+ variants do not appear in the database, making it unclear whether Xiaomi plans to bring those models to Malaysia.

Globally, both the 5G and 4G variants of the Redmi Note 15 variants feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi rates the panel for up to 3,200 nits of peak local brightness, and both phones integrate an optical fingerprint scanner under the display. From the front and back, the two models are virtually indistinguishable.

The main difference lies in performance. The Redmi Note 15 5G runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and comes with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 4G uses MediaTek’s Helio G100-Ultra, offering 6GB or 8GB of RAM with the same storage options.

Camera hardware remains mostly consistent across both models. Xiaomi equips them with a 108MP main camera using Samsung’s ISOCELL HM9 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The 5G variant adds an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the 4G model settles for a 2MP depth sensor, and both phones use a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Battery-wise, the Redmi Note 15 4G packs a larger 6,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, while the Redmi Note 15 5G uses a 5,520 mAh silicon-carbon battery but supports faster 45W charging. Both devices ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, with the 4G model rated at IP64 for dust and water resistance and the 5G version stepping up to IP66.

The Redmi Note 15 4G starts at EUR229 (~RM1,100), while the Redmi Note 15 5G starts from EUR279 (~RM1,340). The former is available in Glacier Blue, Purple, Forest Green and Black colours, while the latter is offered in Glacier Blue, Mist Purple and Black options.

(Source: SIRIM / GSMArena)