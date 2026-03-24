Earlier in the month, OPPO said that it would be launching the Find X9 Ultra “later this year”. Then we saw it listed in the SIRIM database alongside the X9s variant. The brand has since narrowed the window down a tad. Via a post on its local Facebook page, the phone now has an April launch window.

Of course, while the company highlights the flagship of the lot, it doesn’t rule out the launch of OPPO Find X9s. Probably worth reiterating at this point that the base and Pro models have already made their debut late last year.

That being said, we don’t know much about the OPPO Find X9 Ultra beyond what the leaksters have floated around. Previously, things like a 6.8-inch 2K screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 have been thrown around, as well as a 7,000 mAh battery.

It’s a similar story with what exactly the camera combo consists of. The Hasselblad involvement is about the only thing we know for sure. But prior leaks have also pointed at a 200MP main + 200MP persicope + 50MP wide-angle + 50MP “super telephoto” combo. All of these will be housed in a circular camera island, unlike the base and Pro variants. Adding to that would be the optional “master Kit”, the add-on that’s much like vivo X300 series’ Telephoto Extender Kit.

As mentioned, beyond the month of April, OPPO has not mentioned a specific date for when it is launching the Find X9 Ultra. Also not mentioned in its teasers is the X9s. No doubt the brand will announce the launch date proper as we get closer to it. But for now, we will have to wait for the drip feed of teasers as the brand builds up said launch.

(Source: OPPO Malaysia / Facebook)