Chinese New Year means different things to different people—whether it’s a much-needed fresh start or a long-awaited chance to reunite with loved ones. Regardless of the reason, one thing is certain: these moments will be captured, preserved, and shared. And when it comes to documenting the festivities, there’s no better way to do so than with the vivo X300 Pro.

Equipped with one of the most powerful camera arrays to date, the vivo X300 Pro also features advanced AI tools that enhance every image. With just a quick tap, you’re guaranteed DSLR-level pictures that will not miss a single detail. Instead of just talking about it, let’s show you why this device deserves to be your next photography partner.

200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera: Photographic Perfection

At the heart of the vivo X300 Pro is a revolutionary imaging system designed to push smartphone photography to new heights. Headlining the setup is a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, engineered to preserve even the finest details of your subject from near or far. If that weren’t impressive enough, the lens is enhanced with ZEISS T* Coating, improving overall clarity and elevating image quality to the next level.

Stability is a necessary element when it comes to capturing the perfect image. That’s why this powerful sensor is paired with a specially made DX5 Tiny NPU, enabling faster focusing and motion-freeze capabilities that further enhance image sharpness.

Picture this: everyone has gathered around the dinner table, dressed in their flashiest and most intricate outfits, striking their best poses. Everything is in place until one of the subjects moves at the last second. With any other phone, you might lose detail, end up with some people out of focus, or even capture a blurry shot altogether. But with the vivo X300 Pro, every crease and detail, every colour and shadow, is recorded with absolute precision—last-minute changes and all.

Image quality doesn’t end with just the lens, however. Inside, the vivo X300 Pro is home to the Pro Imaging Chip VS1, a powerful chip that preprocesses the RAW images before transforming them into brilliant works of art. This addition ensures that every single image will be as natural as the human eye perceives it to be.

AI One-Shot Multi-Crop: Framing The World In A Whole New Lens

Every photo is a culmination of various elements coming together for a brief moment. But, let’s be real: not every little detail gets the highlight it deserves. The vivo X300 Pro changes how every photo is perceived with the addition of the AI One-Shot Multi-Crop.

This advanced algorithm intelligently identifies the main subject of your photo and focuses on it along with other important details. It then combines them into a single, unique image, creating a rich, atmospheric effect. And with the power of AI, you can create rich storyboards without lifting a single finger.

Film Like A Pro With 4K At 120FPS Video

The phone’s peerless imaging quality isn’t just limited to just photos, as the vivo X300 Pro can record stunning 4K quality videos at 120fps. The handset supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video and 4K 120fps 10-bit log video on both the main and telephoto cameras, allowing you to take cinematic-level video quality with whatever lens you need.

It gets even better. The end-to-end 10-bit log video maintains consistent frame rates, delivering smooth recording performance and enabling seamless log editing across albums and professional software such as DaVinci Resolve. On top of that, the OIS and dual-channel EIS work together to keep every video exceptionally stable and smooth, even at higher frame rates.

vivo X300 Pro: A Cut Above The Rest

With its powerful photography and videography capabilities, the vivo X300 Pro has cemented itself as a potent smartphone that can rival even established DSLR brands. Pair this with the power of AI, and this device redefines what the new standard photo-focused smartphone should look like.

With the New Year on the horizon, there is no better time to treat yourself to the vivo X300 Pro. If you’d like to learn more about the device or purchase one, head over to vivo’s official website and start viewing the world through a whole new lens today!

This article is brought to you by vivo.