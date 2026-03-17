Just a few short weeks after Soundcore debuted its Space 2 headphones, it seems the Anker sub-brand is already working on a new pair of TWS earbuds, according to leaks. What’s more intriguing is that the company is reportedly working on not one, but two TWS earbuds.

The leak comes from known tipster AnkerInsider, who claims that the company is working on the Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max. As the name suggests, buds are based off the Liberty 5, which debuted in May of last year. What separates the Pro and Pro Max versions from the base model, however, is that the two new variants will reportedly come with an AI-focused chip called Anker Thus.

Liberty 5 Pro Max

• Model D1204

• Charging case doubles as a voice recorder with 8 microphones

• Voiceprint recognition

• Shares other specifications with model D1203 (above) We expect Soundcore's Liberty 5 Pro Max to cost $229.99 upon launching in the United States. Color… pic.twitter.com/ZfAW9VzPhX — AnkerInsider (@AnkerInsider) March 14, 2026

As per the tipster, the Anker Thus, it is a compute-in-memory processor that allows for a few features like AI audio upscaling. GizmoChina says that this upscaling aims to improve the clarity and detail in music playback.

The Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro (model D1203) looks to be geared towards everyday use. It’s reportedly equipped with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 4.0, which is a significant upgrade compared to the Liberty 5’s ANC 3.0 system. Other claimed features include Dolby Atmos spatial audio and Bluetooth 6.1 with multipoint support, as well as IP55-rated dust and water resistance.

However, one of the most interesting highlights is the case itself, as according to AnkerInsider, the buds will feature a built-in touchscreen. The tipster shared that users will be able to control playback, switch ANC modes, check battery levels, and manage connected devices right from the case.

As for the battery, the informant mentions that the device has a battery life of 10 hours without ANC, and 6.5 hours with it. This figure goes up to 45 hours with the charging case. It’s also worth noting that the buds support fast charging and wireless charging. Per the report, the Liberty 5 Pro will come in black and white colourways.

Let’s move on to the Liberty 5 Pro Max (model D1204). Like most top-end offerings, these TWS buds retain much of what we’ve mentioned above, but with a few notable extras. According to the report, the charging case doubles as a voice recorder, complete with eight microphones. Additionally, the buds will alsop reportedly feature voiceprint recognition, which could allow the case to identify its owner’s voice. Lastly, for colour options, it will reportedly be available in black and gold variants.

There’s no official pricing yet, let alone a local one, but AnkerInsider claims the Liberty 5 Pro will retail for US$170 (~RM666), while the Liberty 5 Pro Max will go for US$230 (~RM901). As always, do take this with a pinch of salt, as these details stem from leaks and there’s no way to independently verify their accuracy for now.

(Source: AnkerInsider, via Gizmochina)