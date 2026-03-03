The Soundcore sub-brand of Anker has released over-ear headphones before, but they are few compared to its wireless earbuds. If you’re a fan of the former, then there’s good news. As part of its MWC 2026 showcase, the company announced the Anker Soundcore Space 2.

GizmoChina reports that these headphones make use of 40mm double-layer diaphragm drivers to deliver its sound. It also supports Hi-Res Audio and LDAC, though the latter has to be enabled via the Soundcore app. The report cites the company as claiming that the headphones have been tested with over 2,000 head profiles to ensure an “optimal” fit. If nothing else, the rated weight of 261g itself should mean it won’t be too uncomfortable while worn.

No battery capacity figures were provided, but the Anker Soundcore Space 2 has a battery life of 70 hours without ANC, and 55 hours with. It also supports some degree of fast charging, with five minutes of being plugged in providing four hours of playback.

Per the report, Anker will be making the Soundcore Space 2 available globally on 21 April. No word on its local price yet or indeed if it will be available here ultimately. But for reference, it currently has a US$129.99 (~RM510) price tag.

