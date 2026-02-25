Anker has unveiled two charging accessories for the Malaysian market. The products include a new addition to its flagship range, the Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W) (A2687). Meanwhile, the other item is the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (100W) (A121B), which serves as the cheaper alternative. If the names don’t already make it obvious, the charges come with smart displays that show information like output, temperature, and charging status, among other details.

Starting with the high-end option, the Anker Prime Smart Display Charger is touted as a “palm-sized powerhouse”. According to the company, the device weighs 220g, with dimensions that are apparently comparable to an AirPods case. Either way, the compact charger sports three USB-C ports with a total output of 160W.

Aside from that, the device is equipped with PowerIQ 5.0 Technology, which is an AI-based optimising tech that automatically adjusts power distribution for maximum efficiency. With the C1 Priority mode, the charger allocates most of the power to the C1 port. Furthermore, the Dual Laptop mode evenly splits power between two devices. Users can also change the charger’s power settings via a dedicated app. Other than that, it comes with ActiveShield 4.0 to ensure it remains cool.

As for the more affordable product, the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger features a portable design with foldable prongs. It comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for a total of three. Each USB-C port is capable of delivering a maximum output of 100W, while the USB-A port supports 33W.

Like its fancier counterpart, the charger comes with AI-driven power distribution tech for optimisation. This allows users to charge high-demand devices like laptops alongside smaller gadgets without overloading or overheating. Additionally, dual GaN chips with ActiveShield 3.0 serve to maintain temperatures for safe operation.

Both chargers are now available for purchase through the brand’s official online stores, including on Shopee and Lazada. Alternatively, customers can get them through authorised retailers. The Anker Prime Smart Display Charger gets a RM489 price tag, while the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger costs RM229.

(Source: Anker press release)