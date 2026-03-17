HBO Max is offering a 50% discount on all Standard and Premium plans. The promo runs from 18 March to 20 April 2026, and is available to both new and returning customers.

At the time of writing, the official website lists the Standard plan at RM24.90/month, while the Premium plan is priced at RM39.90/month, or RM199.90/year and RM319.90/year, respectively. The official image reveals that the Standard plan will drop as low as RM12.50/month.

Unfortunately, the company did not reveal the full set of discounted prices. Based on the 50% cut, we can estimate that the Standard plan could drop to around RM99.95/year, while the Premium plan may be priced at roughly RM19.95/month and RM159.95/year. That said, the official pricing will only be confirmed once the promo goes live tomorrow.

That said, the discount does not apply to HBO Max and Viu bundle subscribers. Moreover, the official press release also makes no mention of any similar deals for existing users.

For those who do not know, HBO Max offers a wide variety of shows, movies, and franchises to enjoy. These include Harry Potter, One Battle After Another, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon, to name a few. Those interested in the offer can either head directly to HBO Max’s official website or third-party providers like app stores.

(Source: HBO Max press release)