Following the announcement from August this year, the new HBO Max and Viu streaming bundle is now official. It is available in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia as part of a wider regional rollout. Locally, users can have full access to offerings from both services for RM33.90 per month.

The bundle pairs HBO Max’s Standard plan with Viu Premium, effectively combining western content with Korean and regional favourites. The former supports two simultaneous streams in Full HD, while the latter unlocks all shows, removes ads, allows unlimited offline downloads, and supports up to five concurrent devices. Keep in mind that the HBO Max’s Mobile and Premium tiers are not included in the bundle.

Separately, HBO Max normally starts from RM24.90 per month, and Viu Premium costs RM21.90 per month, so the combined plan offers notable savings for users who watch both platforms. Do take note that you still need to access either service as well as their respective apps in order to enjoy platform-specific content.

Users can sign up for the bundle through HBO Max’s website or viu.com, after which they create individual accounts on both platforms. Once set up, they can log in and use each service independently across mobile devices, smart TVs, tablets and computers.

What About Existing Customers?

According to both HBO Max and Viu, if you already have an existing subscription with either platform, you can still switch to the new bundle. The plan is only available through direct-billed web sign-ups on either platform, and you can manage your subscription at any time.

Both also note that it is important to cancel any unwanted standalone subscriptions if you prefer not to maintain multiple plans. The steps to switch vary depending on how you subscribed previously, so you can refer to the HBO Max & Viu Bundle help page for more information.

