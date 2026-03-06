Unifi TV has announced that it now holds the exclusive rights to distribute four premium HBO channels in Malaysia. The channels, HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Family and Cinemax, are available following a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The development follows the removal of the same channels from Astro Malaysia Holdings earlier this month, with the broadcaster discontinuing them effective 1 March 2026. With the new arrangement in place, Unifi TV says it is currently the only authorised platform in the country to distribute the four channels to households and hotels.

While the announcement positions the move as a new exclusive arrangement, it should be noted that the channels have already been part of Unifi TV’s service since September 2023 through selected subscription packs. The channels are available under the Super Star Pack, Max Plus Pack, and Max Pack, which also include access to the HBO Max platform, with pricing starting from RM21 per month.

To commemorate this development, Unifi TV is providing free access to HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Family, and Cinemax for all its customers until 4 April 2026. The company says the limited-time promotion allows users to sample HBO’s programming lineup before deciding whether to subscribe to the relevant channel packs.

(Source: Unifi TV [official website])

Just Want HBO Max On Its Own (or with Viu)?

For those who prefer streaming rather than subscribing through Unifi TV, HBO Max remains available directly in Malaysia. The Standard plan costs RM24.90 per month or RM199.90 per year and supports two simultaneous streams in Full HD, along with up to 30 offline downloads.

The Premium tier, meanwhile, costs RM39.90 per month or RM319.90 per year. It allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously and supports 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Atmos audio, alongside up to 100 downloads for offline viewing.

There is also a bundle that combines HBO Max Standard with Viu Premium at RM33.90/month. The HBO Max portion supports two concurrent Full HD streams, while the Viu subscription unlocks its full catalogue without ads, enables unlimited downloads and allows up to five devices to stream simultaneously. However, HBO Max’s Mobile and Premium tiers are not included in this bundled offering.