Astro is set to overhaul how subscribers access HBO content on its platform, with major changes taking effect from 1 March 2026. The update follows a shift in its partnership model with Warner Bros. Discovery, which will see HBO programming transition away from traditional linear channels on Astro.

From that date, channels such as HBO HD, Cinemax HD, HBO Family, and HBO Hits will no longer be available on Astro. Instead, customers who wish to continue watching HBO content will need to subscribe to the HBO Max app as a standalone add-on.

Astro says the streaming service will remain available via its platform, with subscriptions priced from RM24.90 per month. Existing customers who already subscribe to HBO Max as an add-on will not be affected, while those on bundled packages will need to opt in separately if they want continued access to HBO Originals, films, and exclusive series.

The company positions this move as part of efforts to streamline its content offering under the Astro One experience, while still maintaining access to premium entertainment through integrated streaming apps. Alongside the HBO changes, Astro will also introduce four new channels aimed at bolstering its Movies and Astro One Epic Pack offerings.

Astro Showtime (CH 411)

The first is Astro Showtime (CH 411), which will feature a mix of Hollywood blockbusters and popular titles such as Violent Night, Jurassic World Dominion, Beast, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Rock Action (CH 414)

Rock Action (CH 414) will focus on high-energy films, with titles including Miami Vice, the Rambo trilogy, Godzilla Minus One, Ghostbusters, and Captain Phillips.

Rock X Stream (CH 415)

Meanwhile, Rock X Stream (CH 415) will cater to fans of premium television, offering series such as See, Mr. Robot, Black Sails, and Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. The channel aims to replicate the appeal of high-quality streaming content within a curated linear format.

Astro FAM Time (CH 412)

A fourth channel, Astro FAM Time (CH 412), will arrive slightly later on 1 April 2026. It will focus on family-friendly programming, with launch titles including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Johnny English Reborn.

An Offset To HBO’s Exit

Astro says these additions are intended to offset the removal of HBO channels by expanding its in-house and licensed content catalogue. Additionally, the company notes that subscribers to the Movies and Astro One Epic Pack will also continue to receive access to Prime Video and Disney+ at no extra cost, alongside existing channels such as HITS Movies HD (CH 401) and Astro Showcase (CH 413).

(Source: Astro press release)