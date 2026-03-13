Earlier this month, Infinix unveiled the Note 60 Ultra as the most premium model in its Note 60 lineup. As the top-of-the-line variant, it gets a few fancy features, such as a design by coachbuilder Pininfarina and satellite communication capabilities. Following its international debut, Infinix has opened pre-orders for the smartphone via its online platforms and authorised dealers.

As a quick refresher, the device sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Like the Pro version, the Note 60 Ultra comes with the Active Matrix display on the camera island.

Under the hood, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Other than that, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For imaging, the Note 60 Ultra comes with a triple camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPE primary shooter. This is accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera.

The pre-order period for the Infinix Note 60 Ultra will run until 20 March 2026. The phone gets a RM2,999 price tag and comes in Torino Black and Monza Red colourways. Naturally, the brand is offering free gifts worth up to RM1,097 for those pre-ordering the phone. However, the goodies vary slightly depending on the platform.

Those ordering online can get the AI Glasses, XWATCH N5 Pro, 30W Magnetic Wireless Charger, as well as an extended 1+1 Year Warranty. This offer is available through the company’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Meanwhile, customers getting the phone through Infinix authorised dealers are entitled to a free AI Ring, XWATCH N5 Pro, 30W Magnetic Wireless Charger, and an extended 1+1 Year Warranty. Also thrown into the mix is a RM100 discount for SPayLater.

(Source: Infinix press release)