Infinix previously said that it will be launching the Note 60 series on 27 February. And today, the company has fulfilled that promise. Sort of. While the Pro model has made its debut for the local market, it looks to be the only model in the series to do so.

But with it being launched, we have confirmation that little has changed since its initial unveiling. This means a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

The cameras on the Infinix Note 60 Pro include a 50MP main + 8MP wide-angle pair at the back and a 13MP shooter in front. On the camera island at the back is the Active Matrix display, which brings pixel art to life as it delivers notifications to you. On the software side of things, it runs Android 16 with the XOS 16 overlay, with the company promising three OS updates and five years of security patches.

Other features include JBL-tuned speakers, and an IP64 rating. Worth noting as well is that there’s another button on the right side, below the volume rocker and power button. It also dips in, much like an iPhone Camera Control button.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes with 256GB of storage, and a choice of between 8GB or 12GB of memory. These are priced at RM1,199 and RM1,399 respectively. Both are available immediately. Every purchase will come with an XWatch H5 Pro worth RM199 while stocks last.