Last week saw the local launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro. Today, the company unveiled the Note 60 Ultra for the international market instead. It should not be a surprise at this point that this is the model that gets satellite communication. It also gets the distinction of being designed by coachbuilder Pininfarina.

Being the Ultra model of the range, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra comes with a slightly more aggressive camera island. The width of it now is nearly as wide as the phone itself. That being said, it has the familiar Active Matrix display. As an added bonus, the bottom bit glows when you get a notification, but this is a lot less visible than the Active Matrix display.

Going through the rest of the spec sheet, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra has a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, and a 7,000 mAh battery, with up to 100W charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging, but this requires the brand’s MagCharge compatibility. The good news is that there’s one that comes in the box.

On imaging, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra has a 200MP main + 50MP 3.5x periscope + 8MP wide-angle combo. Worth noting is that the main camera can do its own 2x zoom. In front, it has a 32MP unit instead. For its operating system, it runs Android 16, with the company’s XOS 16 layered on top. It will also be getting three OS updates and five years of security patches.

While the company previewed the Note 60 Ultra just before the launch of the Note 60 Pro, a representative for Infinix only tells us that the phone will be launching in the Malaysian market. No word on when exactly either. That being said, GSMArena claims to know the price of the device, or at least one configuration of it. Per the report, the 12GB + 512GB model will cost RM3,000, but no price was tacked onto the 12GB + 256GB config.

