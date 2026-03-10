After unveiling the Camon 50 Ultra at MWC 2026 last week, Tecno has started preparing for the phone’s local debut. Ahead of the device’s arrival in Malaysia, the brand has opened pre-orders via TikTok Shop.

As a quick refresher, the Camon 50 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This panel is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Aside from that, the phone comes with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Internally, the device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. As for storage, you get your choice of either 256GB or 512GB. Keeping the lights on is a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 16 via HiOS 16. Naturally, it comes prebaked with a suite of AI features, including an image-to-video generator, writing and photo editing tools, and even a health assistant. Of course, the brand’s Ella voice assistant is on board.

For imaging, the phone packs a triple setup comprising a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main shooter, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the front features a 50MP selfie snapper with autofocus.

As mentioned earlier, the phone is already available for pre-order. Aside from the two storage configurations, Tecno is offering two colour options: Cypress Green and Moonshadow Black. Pricing starts at RM1,499, and customers can get a free Watch 3 Active worth RM299, as well as an additional 1+1 year warranty. It is worth noting that the pre-order period will run until 12 March 2026.

(Source: Tecno Malaysia via Facebook)