Tecno has introduced two new additions to its Camon series. The Camon 50 and the Camon 50 Pro serve as the first entries in the Camon 50 line. Like their predecessors, the phones are 4G models with MediaTek processors on board. Overall, the duo share quite a few similarities, differing mainly in terms of camera system.

Starting with the display, both variants sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 1,208 x 2,644 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is worth noting that while the base version features a flat screen, the Pro model gets a slightly curved display. Beyond that, the two phones feature a One-Tap AI key and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. Other details include IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For internals, both devices pack a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. On the software side, the phones run on Android 16 via HiOS 16. Of course, this includes the Tecno AI suite of AI features. Other than that, there is a “one-tap” transfer feature that also works with iPhones.

The vanilla Camon 50 features a dual camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP main shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS. This is supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Pro variant comes with the same setup, but with the addition of a third camera. This is a 50MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. For selfies, both the base and Pro models use a 32MP front snapper.

As for colours, the regular Camon 50 comes in Moonshadow Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Cream Mint. The Camon 50 Pro comes in the same hues, except the last option. Instead, it gets an Ethereal Blue shade.

1 of 6 - +

For now, the Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro are available in select markets in Africa. It is unclear when the brand will be releasing the devices in other regions. That said, the brand has confirmed that it will be showcasing the series at MWC 2026 next month.

(Source: Tecno [1], [2], [3])