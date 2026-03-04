The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra made its global debut at MWC 2026 recently. If the Ultra moniker hasn’t clued you in already, this model is the most premium member of the newly introduced Camon 50 series. Naturally, it promises fancier features, with AI at the forefront.

Design-wise, the device more or less fits in with its siblings, which does make the family look more uniform compared to last year’s crop. Like the previous generation, the phone’s rear cameras are aligned vertically on the left side. These lenses are housed within a single pill-shaped module, breaking up the not quite fully uniform back panel.

1 of 6 - +

There’s a fairly obvious hue shift sectioning off the camera island from the rest of the phone. This is likely a callback to last year’s distinctive design, which seamlessly blends the module into the backplate. I do think it’s a bit of a shame that Tecno did not stick with this aesthetic. The pill-shaped bar leans more on the conventional side, and while the two-toned look does bring back a bit of the uniqueness, it does feel like a weird compromise.

Anyway, the Ultra model in my hands is the Cypress Green version. The green is a deep hue, somewhat reminiscent of malachite. It has an elegant and refined vibe, if not a bit bold. The rear panel has a slightly shimmery matte surface that’s just about shiny enough to catch your attention. It’s probably a nitpick at this point, but I must admit that the green makes the red indicator light stand out a little more than I’d like.

The more obvious design element is the curved screen. Yes, the back also has a noticeable curve. These aspects arguably make the phone look a touch dated, since the current trends favour flat edges and boxier aesthetics. That said, I must admit that the rounded sides do make it more comfortable to hold. The smartphone slots in quite nicely into your hand, with no worries of slipping.

Though to be fair, the trade-off here is that tapping or swiping on the edges of the display is a bit of a problem. Swiping in particular doesn’t feel as fluid. The steep curvature means dragging your finger uphill instead of making a straight motion. Additionally, the display isn’t as responsive in these areas, and I found myself annoyed by the amount of attempts needed to tap a button or two. For what it’s worth, though, I don’t think this is necessarily more than just a minor inconvenience.

Inconsequential issues aside, the Camon 50 Ultra does offer a smooth, snappy scrolling experience, with a bright enough screen for sunny days. For the most part, the phone can keep up with your average day-to-day activities. So far, I haven’t encountered any glaring issues, even with a bit of casual gaming thrown in.

I should note that Tecno is among the companies going all-in on AI, and the phone makes it quite obvious from the get-go. When booting up the device for the first time, the you immediately meet Ella, the onboard AI assistant. It’s there to help you set up the phone, whether you like it or not. The chatbot walks you through each step, while also commenting on the correctness of its choices for you. Personally, I’m not a fan, but to each their own.

On the imaging end, the handset features a triple setup. The main 50MP shooter is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It sounds good on paper, but shots can be hit-and-miss. Of course, the cameras do best with ample light. Dark environments tend to produce poorer results, though that’s not exactly unique to this phone.

In any case, the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra is shaping up to be a device with some personality. It has a fairly recognisable look, with a colour that feels at home on an artist’s palette. Of course, the phone has its quirks, for better or worse. I’m not through with it just yet, so expect a review sometime soon.